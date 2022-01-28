Amryt provides EMA regulatory update for Oleogel-S10
Jan. 28, 2022 7:24 AM ETAmryt Pharma plc (AMYT)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Amryt (NASDAQ:AMYT) announces that the EMA plans to seek external independent Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB) specific expertise and advice on the assessment of Oleogel-S10 for the treatment of the cutaneous manifestations of Junctional and Dystrophic EB, a rare and distressing genetic skin disorder with currently no approved treatment.
- Given the rarity of the disease without any approved therapies, the EMA has proposed that an Ad-Hoc Expert Group, comprised of both EB clinical experts and patients with EB, be consulted to provide external and independent EB specific advice.
- The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) opinion is now anticipated in March 2022.
- "If approved, we are confident in the potential for Oleogel-S10 to be an effective therapy for patients suffering from this terrible condition and are ready to launch what will be the first to market novel therapy in EB,” commented Dr Joe Wiley, CEO of AMYT.
- EB is a rare and devastating group of hereditary disorders of the skin, mucous membranes, and internal epithelial linings characterized by extreme skin fragility and blister development.