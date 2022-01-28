Bristol Myers Squibb granted EU recommendation for CAR T therapy in lymphoma
Jan. 28, 2022 7:27 AM ETBristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) announced that an expert panel of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy, Breyanzi, as a treatment for three forms of lymphoma.
- Accordingly, Breyanzi is expected to be cleared in EU for adults with relapsed or refractory (R/R) diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), primary mediastinal large B-cell lymphoma (PMBCL), and follicular lymphoma grade 3B (FL3B), who received two or more prior lines of systemic therapy.
- DLBCL is the commonest form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) of which PMBCL is a rare subtype. Follicular lymphoma is the most common form of indolent lymphoma, and in some cases, it can be aggressive (FL3B) or change to PMBCL.
- The recommendation by the EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) will now be reviewed by the European Commission (EC), which is likely to issue its decision on final approval within 67 days from the receipt of the CHMP opinion.
- Read: In Feb. 2021, Breyanzi, a CD19-directed CAR-T therapy, became the third gene therapy cleared by the FDA for certain types of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL).