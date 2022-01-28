Chevron misses on series of non-recurring issues, guides 2022 lower

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) caps off a great 2021 with mixed Q4 results and conservative 2022 production outlook; shares are down 2-3% in light pre-market trading. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $2.56 in Q4, versus an expectation of $3.13, as the international upstream business missed by ~60c on the back of LNG trading, catch up depreciation and impairments. The company sees production in 2022 falling 0-3%, as contract expirations in Indonesia and Thailand pull volumes 5% lower.

Setting aside trading missteps, non-cash eps headwinds and non-recurring production impacts, Chevron posted $9.4b in operating cash flow. More than enough to support the company's dividend, buyback and investment framework. Management indicated that the share buyback would likely come in at the high end of the $3-5b range.

Chevron has been a star performer throughout the downturn, but mega-project operational issues have plagued the company. Everything from delays and cost overruns at Tengiz, to repeated downtime at Gorgon. It's unclear if the LNG trading miss in the quarter was driven by operational missteps at Gorgan, but hopefully management can address the issues and move on.