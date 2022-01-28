The Scotts Miracle-Gro extends date for senior notes exchange offer
Jan. 28, 2022 7:30 AM ETThe Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) extended its registered exchange offer to exchange any and all of its $500M principal amount of 4.000% senior notes due 2031, which were issued in a private placement on Mar.17, 2021 for an equal principal amount of its 4.000% senior notes due 2031.
- The extended offer will now expire on Feb.3 instead of Jan.27.
- As of Jan.27, 2022, principal amount of the outstanding 4.000% senior notes due 2031 had been tendered for exchange, representing 95% of the outstanding 4.000% senior notes due 2031.