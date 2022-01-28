Regeneron, Sanofi withdraw Libtayo application in cervical cancer

Jan. 28, 2022 7:32 AM ETRegeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN), SNYBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

Cervical Cancer awareness with Teal and white ribbon symbolic bow color on woman helping hand support on old aged wood

Chinnapong/iStock via Getty Images

  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) and Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) announce the voluntary withdrawal of the supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for Libtayo (cemiplimab-rwlc) as a second-line treatment for patients with advanced cervical cancer.
  • The decision was made after the companies and the FDA were not able to align on certain post-marketing studies.
  • Discussions with regulatory authorities outside of the U.S. are ongoing.
  • Libtayo is currently being investigated in trials as a monotherapy, as well as in combination with other therapies for solid tumors and blood cancers. These potential uses are investigational, and their safety and efficacy have not been evaluated by any regulatory authority.
  • SNY shares down 1% premarket at $52.33.
  • Recently, FDA accepted for review SNY-REGN's Libtayo application for lung cancer.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.