Tractor Supply attracts buy rating from Citi on attractive entry point

Citi upgrades Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to a Buy rating after having it slotted at Neutral. to Buy from Neutral and raise our TP to $240 (from $230) based on 23x our new FY23 EPS.

The firm says it walks away from TSCO's enhanced earnings event more constructive on the top-line growth opportunity as it views a higher long-term store target, a significantly larger total addressable market from new initiatives and structural tailwinds in the areas of home, pet and rural. Looking at valuation on TSCO, the analyst team says the new, higher margin profile of 10.1% to 10.6% appears more compelling to justify trading multiples. "In a volatile retail backdrop, TSCO has emerged as a much stronger retailer post-pandemic and still has drivers to see top-line strength continue with stable-to-expanding margin performance over the near-to-medium term. Tactically, the YTD pullback (TSCO - 12% vs. S&P 500 -9%) provides an attractive entry point."

Citi assigns a price target of $240 to Tractor Supply (TSCO) to rep 15% upside potential. Shares of TSCO are up 0.84% premarket to $211.00.

Yesterday, Bank of America reminded that the solid growth for TSCO shown Q4 came on top of comparable sales growth of 27.3% in Q4 of 2020 and that the retailer's two-year growth maintained a consistent 43% to 44% pace throughout 2021. Elsewhere on Wall Street, Telsey Advisory Group upped its price target on TSCO to $250.

Dig into the TSCO earnings call transcript .