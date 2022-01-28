Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) stock drops 2.2% in premarket trading after Q4 earnings fall short of the consensus estimate.

For its 2022 outlook, the company expects continued strength in purchase volume across its sales platforms and moderation as consumer savings rate and payment rate declines.

Delinquencies and net charge-offs are expected to rise from current levels with peak delinquencies expected in Q4 2022.

It also sees net interest margin "generally consistent" with H2 2021 seasonal trends and proceeds from portfolio conveyance creating some excess liquidity in Q2 and Q3 having a negative impact on NIM; higher interest and feel yield should offset higher reversals, the company added.

On expenses, Synchrony (SYF) expects quarterly expense dollars to "generally consistent" with Q4 2021, excluding asset impairments and certain marketing items.

Regarding capital, the company estimates that Current Expected Credit Loss accounting transition will reduce CET1 by 62 basis points.

During 2021, the credit card issuer added new partners, diversified its products and distribution channels and invested in digital products and capabilities.

Q4 non-GAAP EPS of $1.34 misses the average analyst estimate of $1.41; compares with $1.67 (which excludes a $0.33 benefit from a reserve release) in Q3.

With a benefit of $0.14 per share from reserve reductions related to held for sale portfolios, Synchrony's (SYF) Q4 GAAP EPS amounts to $1.48, vs. $2.00 in Q3 and $1.25 in the year-ago quarter.

Noninterest expenses of $1.12B increases from $961M in Q3 and $1.00B in Q4 2020; marketing and business development expenses rose to $167M from $110M in Q3 and $139M in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 provision for credit losses of $561M increases from $25M in Q3 and declined from $750M in Q4 2020.

Conference call at 8:00 AM ET.

