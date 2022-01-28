Skillful Craftsman to acquire 60% equity interest of WTH
Jan. 28, 2022 7:43 AM ETSkillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (EDTK)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK) entered into an equity transfer pact with certain shareholders of Wuxi Talent Home Information Technology (WTH), one of the largest flexible staffing platforms in Jiangsu Province, to acquire 60% equity interest of WTH.
- Pursuant to the pact, the company agrees acquire the equity interest of WTH for a consideration consisting of RMB15M (~$2.36M) in cash and 791,667 newly issued ordinary shares of the company.
- The addition is expected to expand the Company's online business presence and vocational training business, and provide the company with a strong foothold in the regional flexible staffing market.
- The transaction is expected to close by February 28, 2022.
- Shares are up 2.31% PM.