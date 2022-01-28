Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) shares are down sharply for a second straight day as Stifel downgraded the stock and cut its price target one day after the Boston-based automatic test equipment designer and manufacturer gave first-quarter guidance that was significantly weaker than expected.

Stifel analyst Brian Chin cut his rating to hold from buy, while lowering his price target to $115, down from $160, noting that it will be a "steeper" challenge for the company to reach estimates following a more sever dip in revenue.

"We remain optimistic on the growth opportunities Teradyne has out to 2023 and beyond, but at this juncture would prefer to see more rubber on the road," Chin wrote in a note to clients. "Tactically speaking this year we view Teradyne as a better 2H than 1H stock."

Teradyne shares are down nearly 4% to $107 in pre-market trading on Friday, following Thursday's 22% decline.

The semiconductor equipment company said it expects first-quarter revenue to be between $700 million and $770 million, compared to the consensus of $879.16 million. It expects GAAP earnings to be between 71 and 93 cents per share and Non-GAAP earnings to be between 76 cents and 98 cents, compared to estimates of $1.30 per share.

In addition to Teradyne (TER) reporting fourth-quarter earnings and providing first-quarter guidance on Thursday, it also raised its quarterly dividend 10% to 11 cents per share.