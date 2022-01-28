Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) -2.2% pre-market after soundly beating estimates for Q4 earnings and revenues on strong demand for its heavy machinery and construction equipment, but higher manufacturing costs hit margins in the quarter.

This quarter marks the seventh straight earnings beat for Caterpillar, but the stock has fallen following five of the past six beats.

Caterpillar says it expects stronger sales in Q1 2022 vs. the prior-year period with continued strong end-user demand and favorable pricing, but it also expect continued headwinds to operating profit margin.

Q4 net income nearly tripled to $2.12B compared to $780M in the year-earlier quarter, as revenues rose 23% to $13.8B; construction industry sales climbed 27% to $5.7B due to improved dealer inventories, higher end-user demand and increased prices, while resource industries sales also jumped 27% to $2.6B and energy and transportation revenues increased 19% to $5.7B.

Q4 operating profit margin was 11.7% vs. 12.3% a year earlier, as higher manufacturing costs offset some of the quarter's gains in pricing and volume.

Caterpillar shares recently touched a seven-month high closing price but are indicated to open near a YTD low.