Home Depot is expected to have a smooth transition to a new CEO

Morgan Stanley thinks Home Depot's (NYSE:HD) CEO transition from Craig Menear to Ted Decker should be smooth due to the caliber of the executives, the depth of HD's leadership and the overall quality of the organization.

Analyst Simeon Gutman: "Decker's ascension shouldn't be considered a big surprise. HD has a track record of appointing merchants/operations leaders as CEO, including Mr. Menear, who was formerly chief merchant and COO. Decker is a 20+ year veteran of HD and is well known to both the market and his suppliers"

It is noted that Menear will continue to serve as chair of the Home Depot (HD) board, which is seen providing even more continuity.

Morgan Stanley keeps an Overweight rating on Home Depot (HD) and price target of $420.

Shares of Home Depot (HD) are down 0.90% in premarket action to $353.23. The 52-week range is $246.59 to $420.61.

