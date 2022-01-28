Alterity announces publication of animal study on lead asset
Jan. 28, 2022 7:47 AM ETAlterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) has added ~10% in the pre-market after announcing that the Journal of Parkinson's Disease published data from an animal study, which was designed to evaluate the effect of its lead candidate ATH434 in Multiple System Atrophy (MSA).
- The publication titled "The Compound ATH434 Prevents Alpha-Synuclein Toxicity in a Murine Model of Multiple System Atrophy" concluded that ATH434 has the potential to treat MSA, a rare, neurodegenerative disease impacting the autonomic nervous system.
- "We believe that these preclinical studies may translate to clinical benefit in patients with MSA, and we look forward to further patient evaluation in our upcoming Phase 2 clinical trial," CEO David Stamler remarked.
- In December, Alterity (ATHE) announced that the regulators in New Zealand cleared its mid-stage trial for ATH434 in MSA. The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study is expected to begin in Q1 2022, the company had said previously.