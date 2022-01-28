Moog Non-GAAP EPS of $1.11 misses by $0.07, revenue of $724M beats by $16.09M

Jan. 28, 2022 7:58 AM ETMoog Inc. (MOG.A)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Moog press release (NYSE:MOG.A): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.11 misses by $0.07.
  • Revenue of $724M (+5.8% Y/Y) beats by $16.09M.

  • The Company updated its fiscal 2022 projections and adjusted figures provided 90 days ago.

    • Forecasted sales of $3.0 billion vs. $3.03B consensus.
    • Forecasted GAAP diluted earnings per share of $5.83, and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $5.50, both plus or minus $0.20 vs. $5.43 consensus.
    • Forecasted GAAP operating margins of 10.8% and adjusted operating margins of 10.3%;
    • Forecasted cash flow from operating activities of $338 million and adjusted cash flow from operating activities of $238 million; and
    • Forecasted GAAP effective tax rate of 25.5% and adjusted effective tax rate of 25.4%.
