Moog Non-GAAP EPS of $1.11 misses by $0.07, revenue of $724M beats by $16.09M
Jan. 28, 2022 7:58 AM ETMoog Inc. (MOG.A)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Moog press release (NYSE:MOG.A): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.11 misses by $0.07.
- Revenue of $724M (+5.8% Y/Y) beats by $16.09M.
The Company updated its fiscal 2022 projections and adjusted figures provided 90 days ago.
- Forecasted sales of $3.0 billion vs. $3.03B consensus.
- Forecasted GAAP diluted earnings per share of $5.83, and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $5.50, both plus or minus $0.20 vs. $5.43 consensus.
- Forecasted GAAP operating margins of 10.8% and adjusted operating margins of 10.3%;
- Forecasted cash flow from operating activities of $338 million and adjusted cash flow from operating activities of $238 million; and
- Forecasted GAAP effective tax rate of 25.5% and adjusted effective tax rate of 25.4%.