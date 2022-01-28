SMG Industries estimates 113% growth in Q4 revenues

  • SMG Industries (OTCQB:SMGI) estimates consolidated revenues from operations for the year ended Dec. 31 at ~$51.7M (+93% Y/Y); Q4 revenues seen at ~$17.08M (+113% Y/Y).
  • As the COVID-19 restrictions were eased and infrastructure and manufacturing customer activity increased, the company benefitted and also results boosted by higher commodity prices in 2021 relative to FY20.
  • "The terminal expansion that diversified 5J into flatbed and transportation brokerage initiated in the second quarter of 2021 contributed to this revenue growth. Additionally, SMGI's 5J Transportation Group experienced greater activity within its drilling rig relocation business unit as commodity prices drove increased customer activity volume along with improved pricing, utilization and margin efficiencies," CFO Mr. Allen Parrott commented.
  • Earnings are scheduled to release on or about Mar. 30.
