Braskem (NYSE:BAK) +10.2% pre-market after Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) and Novonor say they are cancelling the share offering of their stakes in the company, due to lackluster demand and as Novonor's creditors considered the price offered by investors too low.

"The instability of the capital market conditions resulted, at this moment, in levels of demand and price that are not appropriate for the transaction," but it would be interested in selling shares as market conditions prove more favorable, Petrobras says in a Brazilian securities filing.

Petrobras had expected to raise ~$2.6B from the sale, which would have helped chip away at its planned $60B-$70B in dividend payments over the next five years.