Gentex GAAP EPS of $0.35 in-line, revenue of $419.84M beats by $2.32M
Jan. 28, 2022 8:07 AM ETGentex Corporation (GNTX)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Gentex press release (NASDAQ:GNTX): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.35 in-line.
- Revenue of $419.84M (-20.8% Y/Y) beats by $2.32M.
- For FY2022, the company expects revenue in the range of $1.87B to $2.02B vs. consensus of $2.04B.
- CEO comment: "We come into 2022 anticipating that at least the first half of the year will continue to see headwinds from supply and labor shortages that we believe will prevent light vehicle production from reaching the IHS estimates shown above. We also anticipate that these headwinds will continue to cause some margin compression for 2022 due to higher material, transportation and labor costs. Despite these challenges, we remain optimistic that 2022 will provide a more predictable operating environment where we can begin to focus on cost containment and hope that the tailwinds created by improved light vehicle production levels over the next few years will combine with our improved product portfolio to create record sales levels for the Company,”