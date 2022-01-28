I-Mab forms partnership for manufacturing and commercialization of biologics drugs
Jan. 28, 2022 8:08 AM ETI-Mab (IMAB)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) has signed a partnership agreement with the Hangzhou Qiantang New Area in China to manufacture its innovative drugs locally and accelerate its transition to commercialization.
- This strategic partnership will accelerate I-Mab's strategy to commercialize felzartamab (TJ202/MOR202), a differentiated antibody drug, and other innovative assets.
- I-Mab Hangzhou has commenced pilot operation in phase I facility, which is equipped with process development and analytical laboratories and in parallel the construction of phase II facility with an 80,000-square-meter manufacturing floor space was completed in December 2021. It also lays the foundation for I-Mab to meet IND supply and future commercial demand.