I-Mab forms partnership for manufacturing and commercialization of biologics drugs

Jan. 28, 2022 8:08 AM ETI-Mab (IMAB)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

Close up of holding hands

Kelvin Murray/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) has signed a partnership agreement with the Hangzhou Qiantang New Area in China to manufacture its innovative drugs locally and accelerate its transition to commercialization.
  • This strategic partnership will accelerate I-Mab's strategy to commercialize felzartamab (TJ202/MOR202), a differentiated antibody drug, and other innovative assets.
  • I-Mab Hangzhou has commenced pilot operation in phase I facility, which is equipped with process development and analytical laboratories and in parallel the construction of phase II facility with an 80,000-square-meter manufacturing floor space was completed in December 2021. It also lays the foundation for I-Mab to meet IND supply and future commercial demand.
