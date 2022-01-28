Huntington Ingalls Industries names Chris Kastner as new CEO
Jan. 28, 2022 8:09 AM ETHuntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) names its COO Chris Kastner as the company's new President and CEO to succeed Mike Petters, who will become vice chairman for a transition period.
- The change is effective on Mar. 1, 2022.
- Kastner was promoted to his current COO position in February 2021, after serving as HII’s executive vice president and chief financial officer since March 2016.
- "We’ve spent the past 11 years building a company for the 21st century," said Petters, who took the helm of HII when Northrop Grumman spun off its shipbuilding business in 2011, after leading in various capacities for 24 years within HII’s shipbuilding divisions.
- Seeking Alpha contributor The Value Investor writes, "At just 13-14 times estimated earnings, valuations look very reasonable and while Huntington is not a spectacular name, it offers long-term value here," at stock rating of Buy.