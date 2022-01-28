Novavax in pact with Israel to deliver 5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses
Jan. 28, 2022 8:10 AM ETNovavax, Inc. (NVAX)PFE, BNTXBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Israel has entered into an agreement with Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) to buy 5 million doses of the company’s COVID-19 vaccine, the country’s health ministry said Friday, according to Reuters. The financial terms of the deal which also includes an option for another 5 million doses were not disclosed.
- The first batches of the vaccine will arrive in the coming months subject to regulatory clearance, giving an alternative to a country where the immunization drive for COVID-19 was mainly led by messenger RNA-based vaccine from Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX).
- Multiple regulators, including the European Union (EU) and the World Health Organization (WHO), have cleared Novavax’s (NVAX) protein-based COVID-19 vaccine, named NVX-CoV2373.
- In December, the company announced the submission of a data package to the FDA seeking regulatory clearance for the shot in the U.S.