Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) posted $2.94 in earnings per share during Q4, against an expectation for $1.95, shares are up modestly in light pre-market trading. With refining posting its first materially positive quarter in two years, the remaining three segments posted record 2021 profits. Management has several irons in the fire, and is delivering across the board.

The refining segment posted $404m in net income during the quarter, after losing $3.3b in 2020 and losing $1.5b through Q3 2021; as Valero flagged yesterday, refining fundamentals are rapidly improving.

Outside of refining, midstream, chemicals, and marketing all posted record profits in 2021, with Q4 results up year-on-year by 37%, 301% and 27%, respectively.

The midstream consolidation (NYSE: PSXP

Meanwhile in chemicals, the CPChem partnership with Chevron is moving forward with its Old Ocean alpha olefins project, expected to start up in 2023, as well as the propylene splitter in Cedar Bayou.

In refining, the Alliance refinery has been converted to a terminal following hurricane damage, while Rodeo conversion continues on schedule for early 2024 completion.

After lagging peers through the downcycle, Phillips appears to be starting to put up numbers and deliver on projects in a way that warrants outperformance. Although management has worked to diversify the business away from refining, analysts will be focused on CEO Garland's commentary about refining fundamentals on today's call.