Pioneer Power Solutions rises on $788,000 purchase order for E-Boost Mobile
Jan. 28, 2022 8:15 AM ETPioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (PPSI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) has secured a $788,000 purchase order for its E-Boost mobile Electric Vehicle (EV) charging solution, with delivery scheduled for Q122.
- The mobile, trailer-mounted unit, or E-Boost Mobile, will be delivered to a Native American hotel and casino in Minnesota. This Native American Tribe owns more than 50 casinos in the United States, and this purchase represents their first mobile EV charging initiative at one of their flagship properties.
- Launched on November 8, 2021, E-Boost is a suite of smart, off-grid, mobile EV charging solutions.
- Some of the key features of this E-Boost Mobile solution include: a 400 kw generator integrated on a trailer, powered by clean propane; one level-3, 120kw high-capacity dual DC charger; two level-2, stationary chargers; and rooftop solar power and battery storage.
- PPSI shares are up 4.29% pre-market