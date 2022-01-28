Citi cuts its rating on Kroger (NYSE:KR) to Sell from Neutral on its view that the grocery store stock may not be the defensive play that investors hope it is.

Analyst Paul Lejuez thinks there are risk on Kroger that need to considered as part of the 2022 setup, including difficulty in passing on inflation costs to consumers, the normalizing food at home trends and lapping last year's vaccine-boosted results.

"We estimate the avg revenue/shot is $28-$40 (Medicare reimburses at $40/shot). And there is no cost for the vaccine so the incremental cost to the pharmacy is [additional] staffing (as needed) and gloves/swabs etc. Therefore, we believe the EBIT margin is likely very high (70- 90%) on vaccines" he notes.

Citi lowers its price target on Kroger (KR) to $42 from $47 off a lowered FY22 EPS estimate.

Shares of Kroger (KR) are down 3.35% premarket to $43.88 vs. the 52-week trading range of $32.00 to $50.15.

Seeking Alpha author Valuentum said last week that Kroger shares looked like they are due for a correction.