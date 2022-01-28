Maravai LifeSciences acquires MyChem for $240M
Jan. 28, 2022 8:20 AM ETMaravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (MRVI)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) acquired San Diego-based MyChem for $240M in cash with the potential for additional contingent cash based on achievement of certain conditions.
- Privately held MyChem providers proprietary, ultra-pure nucleotides to customers in the diagnostics, pharma, genomics and research markets.
- Maravai's said the acquisition will expand its product offering of strategic inputs in the growing markets for therapeutics and vaccine applications.
- Maravai noted that MyChem's portfolio complements its nucleic acid production products and is expected to provide customers significant benefits through an integrated offering. MyChem will help Maravai through additional R&D resources.
- "MyChem provides critical raw materials for our CleanCap AG and mRNA production and has been a reliable supply partner. This acquisition continues our path to build and integrate strategic inputs of the mRNA vaccine and therapeutic supply chain into our operations here in the U.S. and our push to have an end-to end offering for our customers, said Brian Neel, chief operating officer, nucleic acid production.
- MyChem will become part of TriLink and the Nucleic Acid production business segment, and MyChem management team will report to Neel.