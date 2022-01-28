Duos Technologies guides for revenue to almost double next year: Q4 Prelim
Jan. 28, 2022 8:21 AM ETDuos Technologies Group, Inc. (DUOT)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT) estimates its fourth quarter revenue to be $3.75M (flat Y/Y) in its preliminary results.
- The company expects its net loss to be in the range of $250,00 to $295,000 during the quarter, compared to reported $426,000 in Q4 2020.
- That will take full year revenue to $8.29M compared to company's guidance of at least $8M.
- "We've entered 2022 with significant operating and sales momentum. Based on our current projections, we are anticipating significant revenue growth in the coming year and steady progress towards profitability along the way," says CEO Chuck Ferry.
- FY 2022 Guidance: Revenue is expected to range between $16.5-$18M, that is a more than doubling of revenues Y/Y.
- The company expects to release its Q4 final results by the end of March this year.
- Stock is up 2.6% in premarket trading.
