Blueprint Medicines' Ayvakyt wins positive CHMP opinion for systemic mastocytosis
Jan. 28, 2022 8:22 AM ETBlueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) announces that EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has adopted a positive opinion, recommending to expand the current indication for AYVAKYT (avapritinib) to include monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with aggressive systemic mastocytosis (ASM), systemic mastocytosis with an associated hematological neoplasm (SM-AHN) or mast cell leukemia (MCL), after at least one systemic therapy.
- The CHMP opinion will now be reviewed by the European Commission. A final decision is anticipated by early April 2022.
- The positive opinion was based on results from Phase 1 EXPLORER trial and Phase 2 PATHFINDER trial, in which AYVAKYT showed durable clinical efficacy in advanced SM patients across disease subtypes and a generally well-tolerated safety profile.
- SM is is a rare disorder that results in too many mast cells building up in your body. A mast cell is a type of white blood cell. Debilitating symptoms, including anaphylaxis, maculopapular rash, pruritis, diarrhea, brain fog, fatigue and bone pain, often persist across all forms of SM.