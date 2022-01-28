CarLotz climbs 8% on new nationwide alliance with Privacy4Cars
Jan. 28, 2022 8:26 AM ETCarLotz, Inc. (LOTZ)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ), a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace, has entered into a nationwide partnership with Privacy4Cars just in time for the National Data Privacy Week.
- Privacy4Cars, a tech company focused on creating privacy and compliance solutions for vehicles, will offer Personal Information (NASDAQ:PI) deletion across CarLotz' consigned inventory.
- Vehicles at all CarLotz hubs have been processed using Privacy4Cars technology. Over the coming months, CarLotz will add a visual icon to sales data, in hub and online, for all vehicles available.
- LOTZ +7.92% pre-market