Market participants were overall net buyers of fund assets that include both exchange traded funds and conventional funds on the week, totaling $15.2B. The inflows were led by money market funds according to the latest Refinitiv Lipper weekly fund flow report.

Money market funds accounted for weekly inflows totaling $24.4B. Aside from money markets, investors were net sellers of equity funds totaling $4.1B, taxable bond funds lost $3.7B on the week, and tax-exempt income funds retracted $1.4B.

Equity exchange traded funds experienced another week of inflows totaling $837M, making it the spaces fourth positive week of inflows out of the past five.

The two equity ETFs that attracted the most significant capital on the week were the SPDR Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD) and the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM). GLD garnered $1.9B, and IWM took in $1.8B in new money.

On the flipside, benchmark funds Invesco QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) and SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) witnessed the greatest outflows as they lost $4.2B and $3.6B, respectively.

From a fixed income ETF vantage point, taxable fixed income ETFs pulled in net inflows for the first week in three, totaling $623M.

Leading the charge was the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG), which attracted $1.5B. Coming in second place is the iShares iBoxx $ Investment-Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) which attracted $1.4B.

At the other end of the spectrum, the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) experienced the greatest outflows of $999M, followed by the SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK), which had capital outflows of $829M.

While QQQ and SPY led all equity ETFs regarding outflows, they also experienced some of their highest trade volumes of the week as market volatility levels have risen significantly.