Advaxis prices $5M in convertible redeemable preferred stock offering

Jan. 28, 2022 8:30 AM ETAdvaxis, Inc. (ADXS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

Finance and Investment concept

Foryou13/iStock via Getty Images

  • Advaxis (OTC:ADXS) entered into an agreement with certain institutional investors for the private placement of 1M shares of Series D convertible redeemable preferred stock.
  • The shares to be sold will have a stated value of $5M; each share has a purchase price of $4.75 (representing an original issue discount of 5% of the stated value).
  • The shares of Series D preferred stock are convertible into shares of common stock.
  • Total gross proceeds from the offering are seen at $4.75M.
  • Offer closing is expected to occur on Jan.31.
