Core PCE rises 4.9%, highest since '83; Personal income up 0.3%, spending off 0.6%
Jan. 28, 2022 8:30 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor12 Comments
- December Personal Income and Outlays: Income +0.3% M/M vs. +0.5% consensus and +0.5% prior (revised). The increase in personal income in December primarily reflected an increase in compensation that was partly offset by a decrease in proprietors' income.
- The Fed's favorite inflation gauge, the core PCE price index, hit the highest annual rate since 1983.
- Consumer spending: -0.6% M/M vs. -0.5% consensus and +0.4% prior (revised).
- PCE Price Index: +0.4% M/M vs. +0.4% consensus and +0.6% prior (unrevised).
- On Y/Y basis, PCE Price Index +5.8% vs. +5.8% consensus and +5.7% in November (unrevised).
- Core PCE Price Index: +0.5% M/M vs. +0.5% consensus and +0.5% prior (unrevised).
- Rises +4.9% Y/Y vs. 4.8% consensus and +4.7% in November. (unrevised)