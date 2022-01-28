Williams-Sonoma gains after RBC Capital points to long-lasting time at home trend

RBC Capital Markets upgrades Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) to an Outperform rating from Neutral on its view that there is enough top-line opportunity to offset any potential margin contraction.

Analyst Steven Shemesh: "The current 11x P/E multiple is what initially piqued our interest, but after a thorough review of the company’s fundamentals, we believe investors are under- appreciating the name’s top-line potential."

Another factor pointed out on WSM is that with many corporations adopting more lenient work from home policies, the retailer could benefit from the permanent shift in consumer time at home.

Shemesh and team say the top-line flex for WSM could be enough to comfortably deliver on consensus EPS even if margins are modestly weaker than anticipated. After dropping the P/E multiple to WSM's historical average of 14X, a new price target of $219 is derived.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma (WSM) are up 0.81% premarket to $147.55 vs. the 52-week range of $118.07 to $223.32.

Wall Street ratings scorecard on Williams-Sonoma (WSM): 7 Buy-equivalent ratings or higher, 13 Hold-equivalent ratings, 4 Sell-equivalent ratings.