Qurate Retail down 9% as lower-than-expected demand, fire breakout hits Q4 sales
Jan. 28, 2022 Shweta Agarwal
- Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) reports its preliminary results for the fourth quarter that has been negative impacted due to lower-than-expected demand during the period.
- Qurate Retail revenue down 8% - 9% and adjusted OIBDA (excluding unallocated corporate costs) down 17% - 20%
- QxH revenue down 6.5% - 7.5% and adjusted OIBDA down 22% - 25% as the trends deviated from prior quarter.
- Also the company notes, as previously disclosed, there was a tragic fire at its QVC Rocky Mount fulfillment center in North Carolina on Dec. 18, 2021. The adjusted OIBDA growth rate above has not been adjusted for the impact of direct costs associated with fire, which will be reflected outside of adjusted OIBDA.
- "We are looking forward to a new leadership approach at QxH and Zulily and the ongoing development of our long-term strategy. We will share more details on our fourth quarter performance when we report earnings on February 25th," says David Rawlinson, President and CEO of Qurate Retail.
- Stock is down 9% in premarket trading.
