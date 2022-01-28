Employment cost index rises slightly less than expected in Q4
Jan. 28, 2022 8:32 AM ET
- Q4 Employment Cost Index: +1.0% Q/Q vs. +1.2% consensus and +1.3% prior.
- Wages and salaries increased 1.1%, while benefit costs increased 0.9% from September 2021.
- On a Y/Y basis, compensation costs for civilian workers rose 4.0%, compared with a 2.5% increase in the 12 months ended December 2020.
- The news will come as a relief to the Federal Reserve, economist Mohamed El-Erian says in a tweet. However, the personal consumption expenditure number, another metric closely watched by the Fed, wasn't as positive, he adds. Core PCE inflation, up 4.9% Y/Y, in December came in at the highest rate since 1983.
- Among occupational groups in private industry, compensation costs increases for the full year 2021 ranged from 3.5% for management, professional, and related occupations to 7.1% for service occupation. Within industry supersectors, compensation increases ranged from 3.3% for financial activities to 8.0% for leisure and hospitality.
