Employment cost index rises slightly less than expected in Q4

Jan. 28, 2022 8:32 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments

Payslip

tattywelshie/E+ via Getty Images

  • Q4 Employment Cost Index: +1.0% Q/Q vs. +1.2% consensus and +1.3% prior.
  • Wages and salaries increased 1.1%, while benefit costs increased 0.9% from September 2021.
  • On a Y/Y basis, compensation costs for civilian workers rose 4.0%, compared with a 2.5% increase in the 12 months ended December 2020.
  • The news will come as a relief to the Federal Reserve, economist Mohamed El-Erian says in a tweet. However, the personal consumption expenditure number, another metric closely watched by the Fed, wasn't as positive, he adds. Core PCE inflation, up 4.9% Y/Y, in December came in at the highest rate since 1983.
  • Among occupational groups in private industry, compensation costs increases for the full year 2021 ranged from 3.5% for management, professional, and related occupations to 7.1% for service occupation. Within industry supersectors, compensation increases ranged from 3.3% for financial activities to 8.0% for leisure and hospitality.
  • Previously (Oct. 29), Employment cost increases by the most since series started in 2001.
