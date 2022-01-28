BofA calls for seven Fed rate hikes in 2022

The fed funds rate will end the year at 1.75% to 2%, with the reduction of the balance sheet starting in May, according to BofA Securities.

"Following the continued hawkish pivot at the January FOMC meeting, we expect the Fed to start tightening at the March 2022 meeting, raising rates by 25bp at every remaining meeting this year for a total of seven hikes, and in every quarter of 2023 for a total of four hikes," BofA economists led by Ethan S. Allen write in a note today. "The terminal rate of 2.75-3.00% will be reached in December 2023."

"Many FOMC participants have expressed that they want to see Quantitative Tightening (QT) begin earlier than in the last cycle," Allen says. "Our rates team now expects QT to be announced in May and start that month."

The Fed has all but admitted it is behind the curve, but a 50-basis-point hike in March remains unlikely, he adds.

"Should we worry about an inverted yield curve? Historically the yield curve slope for example, the spread between the funds rate and 10-year Treasuries (NYSEARCA:TBT) (NASDAQ:TLT), has been the best standalone financial indicator of recession risk," Allen says. "However, the yield curve is heavily distorted by huge central bank balance sheets and US bond yields are being held down by remarkably low yields overseas."

"If Fed hikes lead to smaller-than-normal pressure on long-end yields that is good news for the economy, not bad news."

