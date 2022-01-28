Hot Stocks: AAPL, V rise on earnings; HOOD, CVX, CAT slide

Jan. 28, 2022 8:40 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)V, HOOD, CVX, CATBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) headlined the action in pre-market trading on Friday, after the iPhone maker rallied following the release of a strong quarterly earnings report. Visa (NYSE:V) also got a pre-market boost on its quarterly update.

The release of financial figures had the opposite impact on Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD), Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT). All three lost ground in the wake of their respective quarterly updates.

Gainers

Apple (AAPL) advanced more than 2% in pre-market action after sailing past expectations with its Q1 results. The iPhone maker earned $2.10 per share, topping analysts' consensus, which called for a figure around $1.89 per share.

AAPL reported revenue of just under $124B, an 11% expansion from last year. This beat consensus by more than $5B.

Earnings news also gave a boost to Visa (V), which rallied about 4% in pre-market trading on better-than-expected earnings and revenue. Payment volume climbed 20% compared to last year, fueled by a 40% advance in cross-border volume.

Decliners

Robinhood (HOOD) plunged nearly 14% before the opening bell, weighed down by disappointing Q4 results and weak guidance for Q1.

The company reported a quarterly loss of $0.49 per share, missing analysts' consensus by a nickel. For Q1, HOOD predicted a revenue figure of less than $340M. Analysts were looking for a result near $439M.

A mixed Q4 report spurred a nearly 4% pre-market slide in Chevron (CVX). The company's profit missed expectations, as a result of LNG trading, catch up depreciation and impairments. The oil giant also provided a conservative production forecast for 2022.

Caterpillar (CAT) retreated about 2% before the opening bell, despite Q4 earnings and revenue that exceeded projections. Investors worried about higher manufacturing costs, which cut into margins.

To follow Wall Street's best- and worst-performing stocks throughout the session, click over to SA's On The Move sector.

