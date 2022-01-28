Williams Industrial Services provides FY22 guidance
Jan. 28, 2022 8:43 AM ETWilliams Industrial Services Group Inc. (WLMS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Williams Industrial Services (NYSE:WLMS) indicates FY22 revenue to be in the range of $305 - $325M wherein Q1 is seen as the lowest sales period.
- Analysts consensus estimates for FY22 revenue is seen at $322.56M (+6.3% Y/Y).
- Gross margin is estimated to be between 10.5% and 11% while SG&A is seen ranging 8.75%–9.25%.
- EBITDA is seen between $10 and $12.5M.
- As of Dec.31, the company's total liquidity is seen at $27.7M compared to $21.7M at the end of Q3.
- "We will continue to focus on cost reduction, cash flow generation, and diversification into higher-margin areas, which we believe should improve Williams' outlook as 2022 progresses and in future years," president & CEO Tracy Pagliara commented.