Williams Industrial Services provides FY22 guidance

  • Williams Industrial Services (NYSE:WLMS) indicates FY22 revenue to be in the range of $305 - $325M wherein Q1 is seen as the lowest sales period.
  • Analysts consensus estimates for FY22 revenue is seen at $322.56M (+6.3% Y/Y).
  • Gross margin is estimated to be between 10.5% and 11% while SG&A is seen ranging 8.75%–9.25%.
  • EBITDA is seen between $10 and $12.5M.
  • As of Dec.31, the company's total liquidity is seen at $27.7M compared to $21.7M at the end of Q3.
  • "We will continue to focus on cost reduction, cash flow generation, and diversification into higher-margin areas, which we believe should improve Williams' outlook as 2022 progresses and in future years," president & CEO Tracy Pagliara commented.
