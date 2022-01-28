Integrated Media Technology subsidiary inks supply pact with CSL Durian

Jan. 28, 2022 8:45 AM ETIntegrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • World Integrated Supply Ecosystem (WISE), a subsidiary of Integrated Media Technology (NASDAQ:IMTE) has signed a supply agreement with CSL Durian Holding Sdn. Bhd. for former to be a preferred distribution partner of latter for the durians fruit also known as the King of Fruits for the upcoming 2022 season.
  • This is the first product to be managed by WISE for sale into the Asia and China markets.
  • CSL Durian grows durian fruit in Malaysia including the popular "Musang King durian (D197 Variety)" one of the best durian in the world.
  • WISE is a Malaysia company engaged in the business of the provision of Halal certification to qualified businesses / operations, the establishment of Halal products supply chain, and sale of Halal products.
  • Shares are up 0.8% PM.
