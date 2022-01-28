Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) is on watch after RBC Capital Markets starts off coverage on the online retailer with an Outperform rating.

Analyst Steven Shemesh: "CHWY shares underperformed the market by 61% in 2021 driven primarily by the optics of slowing revenue growth and supply-chain disruption. While some share weakness was warranted, we believe the sell-off was overdone and the risk-to-reward now skews positive. Simplifying our thesis -- we are bullish on CHWY's LT top-line prospects and have conviction that supply-chain-related margin pressures are beginning to abate. Our conviction is being driven by conversations with industry, proprietary survey work, and a labor analysis conducted in partnership with the RBC Elements data science team."

The firm assigns a price target of $77 to CHWY to rep 80% upside potential from yesterday's closing price. The 52-week trading range for CHWY is $36.70 to $120.00. Looking back, the IPO was priced back in 2019 at $22 per share. Shares of Chewy (CHWY) are up 0.33% in premarket action to $42.85.

