Jefferies analyst Jonathon Peterson initiates cryptocurrency miner Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) with a Buy rating as its data center hosting strategy leaves more room for revenue growth.

Shares of MARA edge lower by 1.2% in pre-market trading, while bitcoin (BTC-USD) breaks even at $36.8K per token.

Note that the company uses data center hosting providers to benefit from faster deployment and a higher allocation of capital to revenue-generating ASIC miners, Peterson writes in a note to clients. This is different from vertically integrated bitcoin (BTC-USD) miners like Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT), which builds out is own data centers to reduce operating costs in the long term.

Moreover, Marathon Digital's (MARA) hosted data center will likely generate a higher internal rate of return due to its ability to deploy miners more quickly, as well as a higher capital allocation to ASICs, the analyst highlights.

Peterson estimates that bitcoin (BTC-USD) will rise at a +32% compounded annual growth rate through 2024, whereas MARA's EBITDA will rise at a +95% CAGR. The company's EBITDA growth on a trailing twelve month basis substantially underperforms that of its rivals. Furthermore, MARA's operating loss deepened in the third quarter as its cost of revenues skyrocketed.

Previously, (Jan. 18, 2021) Marathon Digital got a Buy rating at BTIG.