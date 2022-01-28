Lilly to stop Olumiant lupus program; fears FDA rejection of drug in atopic dermatitis

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) and Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) said the phase 3 development program for Olumiant (baricitinib) in lupus was being discontinued and that the application seeking approval of Olumiant to treat atopic dermatitis could be rejected by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Lupus program:

Based on the top-line efficacy results from two phase 3 trials (SLE-BRAVE-I and II), Lilly has decided to discontinue the phase 3 development program for Olumiant in lupus. The drug was being evaluated to treat adults with active systemic lupus erythematosus (also referred to as SLE and lupus).

In SLE-BRAVE-I, Olumiant 4-mg oral dose met the main goal, showing a statistically significant reduction in disease activity. However, the SLE-BRAVE-II study, which also studied adults with active lupus, did not meet the main goal of showing a statistically significant reduction in disease.

The companies noted that key secondary goals were not met in both studies.

The company added that safety findings from both lupus studies were consistent with previously reported Olumiant data and did not impact the decision to discontinue the program.

Lilly plans to analyze the lupus data and to publish findings at a later date.

Lilly is also working with investigators to appropriately conclude the Phase 3 SLE long-term extension trial, SLE-BRAVE-X, which was designed to evaluate the long-term safety and efficacy of Olumiant over three years in adults who completed SLE-BRAVE-I or II.

Atopic dermatitis:

Lilly said that it has been in ongoing discussion with the FDA for the supplemental new drug application (sNDA) for Olumiant to treat adults with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, also known as eczema.

Lilly noted that it does not have alignment with the FDA on the indicated population and given the agency's position, there is a possibility that this could lead to a complete response letter.

The efficacy and safety profile of Olumiant was evaluated in eight atopic dermatitis clinical trials, which included patients whose disease is not adequately controlled with topical prescription therapies or when those therapies are not advisable.

The safety profile in these trials was consistent with previously reported Olumiant data.

"These decisions do not affect Lilly's other research efforts for OLUMIANT or its approved indications," said Lotus Mallbris, vice president of global immunology development and medical affairs at Lilly.

"We look forward to potential regulatory approvals for OLUMIANT in 2022, including COVID-19 for certain hospitalized patients in the U.S. and severe alopecia areata in the U.S., European Union and Japan, where OLUMIANT has the potential to be a first-in-disease treatment," added Mallbris.

Olumiant was discovered by Incyte and licensed to Lilly. It is approved in the U.S. and more than 75 countries to treat adults with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis and is approved in more than 50 countries, including the EU, to treat adult patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis who are candidates for systemic therapy.

