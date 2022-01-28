Copper prices are poised for their biggest weekly drop since October, with London Metal Exchange benchmark copper (HG1:COM) recently trading -1.9% to $9,598/metric ton to cap a ~3.5% decline this week, as the prospect of central bank tightening dulls investor demand for risky assets.

ETFs: COPX, CPER, JJCTF, JJC

Shares of copper-focused producers have dropped sharply over the past week: FCX -12.9%, OTCPK:FQVLF -12.3%, HBM -8.6%, SCCO -3.8%, TECK -3%.

Price weakness could last through the Chinese New Year holiday next week, typically a time of low demand, Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen tells Reuters, but adding the longer-term outlook remains positive, as the global transition from fossil fuels to copper-intensive electrification should lift demand.

UBS analysts say they still expect industrial metals prices to rise 10%-15% this year, expecting "almost all metal markets to be undersupplied."

Goldman Sachs commodity chief Jeff Currie sees copper as the new oil, as its conductive characteristics are necessary in nearly every major facet of the energy transition.

While copper demand fundamentals remain bullish, the supply outlook is more concerning, and Freeport-McMoRan CEO Rich Adkerson noted this week that political developments in South America are turning against copper miners.