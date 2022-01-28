Merck target price cut at JPMorgan to $95 ahead of Q4 2021 results

  • JPMorgan analyst Chris Schott lowered the firm's price target (PT) on Merck (NYSE:MRK) to $95 from $100 and keeps an Overweight rating ahead of the company's Q4 results.
  • The company is expected to release its Q4 results and hold earnings call on February 3, 2022.
  • Based on positive momentum seen in Merck's core business and with near-term upside from molnupiravir sales, the analyst does not expect any major surprises with the 2022 guidance.
  • Earlier, Merck (MRK) and its development partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics said that their COVID-19 pill is effective against Omicron variant.
  • Also recently, another COVID-19 pill developed by Pfizer won conditional European approval in addition to FDA authorization.
  • Read more to know if Merck's COVID-19 pill is enough to make the stock a buy?
