Merck target price cut at JPMorgan to $95 ahead of Q4 2021 results
Jan. 28, 2022 9:04 AM ETMerck & Co., Inc. (MRK)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment
- JPMorgan analyst Chris Schott lowered the firm's price target (PT) on Merck (NYSE:MRK) to $95 from $100 and keeps an Overweight rating ahead of the company's Q4 results.
- The company is expected to release its Q4 results and hold earnings call on February 3, 2022.
- Based on positive momentum seen in Merck's core business and with near-term upside from molnupiravir sales, the analyst does not expect any major surprises with the 2022 guidance.
- Earlier, Merck (MRK) and its development partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics said that their COVID-19 pill is effective against Omicron variant.
- Also recently, another COVID-19 pill developed by Pfizer won conditional European approval in addition to FDA authorization.
- Read more to know if Merck's COVID-19 pill is enough to make the stock a buy?