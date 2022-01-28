Financials re-rated to Neutral by Goldman after outperformance

Financial stocks weaken in premarket trading after Goldman Sachs turns Neutral on the sector after it outperformed the S&P 500 since the firm upgraded the sector to Overweight in November 2021 and on the prospect of slower economic activity.

Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) slips 0.3% in premarket. Of the big banks, Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) dips 1.2%, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) -0.7%, Citigroup (NYSE:C) -0.7%, Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) -0.6%, JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) falls 0.4%, and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) -0.5%.

The sector downgrade comes after the Federal Reserve signals that it will start raising rates, a move that generally boosts financial sector earnings. However, "Financials has historically matched the performance of the S&P 500 during a bear flattening of the yield curve, the expected forward interest rate environment," Goldman's David Kostin writes in note to clients.

In addition, decelerating economic activity will create a more challenging operating environment, he said.

Goldman bank analyst Richard Ramsden points out that investor focus is moving from the upside benefits of rising rates to a more balanced view incorporating risks and offsetting factors from higher costs and "potential further capital markets normalization."

Looking at some large regionals: U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) -0.3%, PNC Financials (NYSE:PNC) -0.6%, Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) -0.5%, Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) -1.1%.

