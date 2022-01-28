Colgate-Palmolive falls after organic sales growth misses the consensus mark

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) trades lower after organic sales growth of 3% in Q4 missed the consensus expectation for a gain of 4.3%. Organic sales in North America fell 1.5% during the quarter to drag on the company's overall sales momentum.

The company reports volume was flat in Q4, while pricing contributed three percentage points of growth. GAAP gross profit margin and base business gross profit margin both decreased 300 basis points to 58.1% of sales during the quarter.

CEO update: "There is still much uncertainty stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain disruptions, increases in raw material and logistics costs and volatility in consumer demand and currencies. With costs expected to remain elevated in 2022, our funding the growth and revenue growth management initiatives, including higher pricing, will be more important than ever."

On the conference call, Colgate-Palmolive (CL) execs stated that they expect raw materials to peak during Q1.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (CL) are down 1.79% in premarket action to $81.22 following the mixed earnings report.