Ginkgo Bioworks initiated Buy at BofA on recent selloff
Jan. 28, 2022 9:16 AM ETGinkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) is trading ~3% higher in the pre-market after Bank of America launched its coverage on the synthetic biology company with a Buy recommendation, arguing that its recent selloff indicates a better entry point for risk seekers. The price target set at $8.00 per share implies a premium of ~72% to the last close.
- According to the analysts led by Derik de Bruin, synthetic biology has long-term potential, and Ginkgo (DNA) is a pioneer in the technology. They also note the company’s initial successes and the rapid pace it is adding new programs. Yet, Bruin and the team warn that it is too early to predict the potential of the platform and market prospects for the end products.
- However, with Ginkgo (DNA) sharply underperforming the S&P 500 since its peak in early November, its current share price offers a better entry point for those who can afford risk for an early market opportunity in synthetic biology, the team concludes.
- Amid regulatory scrutiny following a short-seller report, Ginkgo (DNA) has lost more than two-thirds in value since reaching a peak in early November, as shown in this graph.