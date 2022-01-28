Alerus Financial names new CFO
Jan. 28, 2022 9:17 AM ETAlerus Financial Corporation (ALRS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) has appointed Alan Villalon to the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Executive Vice President.
- Villalon takes over from Katie Lorenson, who became President and CEO of the financial services company on January 1. He has over 25 years of experience as a finance executive, and joins the firm from US Bank, where he was Deputy Director of Investor Relations and Senior Vice President.
- Additionally, Alerus Financial named Jerrod Hanson as its Chief Accounting Officer and Senior Vice President. He has served as Controller at the firm for over the past 20 years. He will lead all corporate accounting functions and staff at Alerus Financial, including corporate, SEC and other financial accounting, corporate tax and other financial reporting matters.