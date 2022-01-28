Goldman's strategy team upgrades energy to overweight - better late than never

Following several quarters of Goldman's commodity team pushing street high oil price forecasts (NYSEARCA:USO), and Goldman's equity team pitching high-beta oil calls like Cenovus (NYSE:CVE) and Kosmos (NYSE:KOS), the strategy team is finally getting on board and upgrading the energy sector to overweight. This is important; Jeff Curry (commodities) and Neil Mehta (energy equities) market to a relatively finite pool of capital managed by specialist natural resource and energy portfolio managers. The cross-sector strategy team at Goldman markets ideas to large pools of "generalist" portfolio managers, and has the ability to pull new pools of capital into the sector.

Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) was the best performing sector in the market (NYSEARCA:SPY) in 2021, and the strategy group acknowledges that energy is up 18% ytd versus the market down 9%. Chevron (NYSE:CVX) just hit an all-time high yesterday. However, the team expects outperformance to continue for a few reasons:

The positive outlook for crude, with Goldman's commodity team calling for Brent prices to rise to $105 by YE 2023.

Equity research sees earnings for the sector outpacing expectations, particularly in 2023 where street forecasts show sector earnings falling, where GS sees them rising 22%.

Valuation is viewed as attractive, with the sector trading at 12x 2023 earnings, versus the market at 19x.

Taking together, it's an oil price call. The consensus estimates are different because of the relatively bullish oil price call. Valuation looks compelling versus the market for the same reason. It's unlikely that Goldman's strategy team would get on board with a short-term squeeze in prices, suggesting they too see a long-term supply deficit resulting from shale discipline or an absence of OPEC+ spare capacity.