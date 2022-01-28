Sorrento rises 7% as STI-1558 neutralizes omicron in cell-based tests
Jan. 28, 2022 9:26 AM ETSorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (SRNE)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) said its preclinical candidate STI-1558 effectively inhibits Omicron virus entry and replication in cell-based assays.
- The company said that in preclinical studies STI-1558, an oral Mpro inhibitor, showed in broad-spectrum anti-SARS-CoV-2 activity when tested for activity against the original SARS-CoV-2 strain and all previous predominant variants of concern.
- The company said that in VeroE6 cells challenged with Omicron variant, STI-1558 alone showed significant antiviral activity.
- The company added that in an Omicron S protein-mediated pseudovirus entry assay, STI-1558 effectively inhibited pseudovirus entry into cells, whereas EUA-approved nirmatrelvir (marketed as Paxlovid by Pfizer) showed no inhibition. STI-1558 showed improved human liver metabolic stability as compared to nirmatrelvir, and its oral bioavailability does not depend on the ritonavir co-administration.
- SRNE +6.94% premarket to $3.08