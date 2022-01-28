Sorrento rises 7% as STI-1558 neutralizes omicron in cell-based tests

Jan. 28, 2022 9:26 AM ETSorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (SRNE)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment

Virus Graphs

Eoneren/E+ via Getty Images

  • Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) said its preclinical candidate STI-1558 effectively inhibits Omicron virus entry and replication in cell-based assays.
  • The company said that in preclinical studies STI-1558, an oral Mpro inhibitor, showed in broad-spectrum anti-SARS-CoV-2 activity when tested for activity against the original SARS-CoV-2 strain and all previous predominant variants of concern.
  • The company said that in VeroE6 cells challenged with Omicron variant, STI-1558 alone showed significant antiviral activity.
  • The company added that in an Omicron S protein-mediated pseudovirus entry assay, STI-1558 effectively inhibited pseudovirus entry into cells, whereas EUA-approved nirmatrelvir (marketed as Paxlovid by Pfizer) showed no inhibition. STI-1558 showed improved human liver metabolic stability as compared to nirmatrelvir, and its oral bioavailability does not depend on the ritonavir co-administration.
  • SRNE +6.94% premarket to $3.08
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.