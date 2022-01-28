FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) is 1.2% higher premarket today after LightShed Partners lifts its rating to Neutral, throwing in the towel on one of its favorite short cases.

The stock's heading toward $9/share as the firm removes its $6.50 target price.

"Yesterday ... former Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher made the statement that 'the market has been wearing beer goggles for the longest time.' There was no better example than during the Fed-infused meme stock craze last winter," the firm says, and one of the best examples of the craze was fuboTV.

In December 2020, LightShed said it may be the "most compelling short we have ever identified in our career as analysts.”

But the market has wised up, it says, with the stock down nearly 85% in 13 months.

With cash likely to run out in 2023, "FUBO could very well be a zero in the next 24 months," it says, but it will wait and see whether "management abandons their sports betting 'fantasy' to reduce the cash burn in 2022 and beyond." A sale is a possibility, though LightShed says the most likely buyers would prefer to poach its subscribers after bankruptcy rather than buy at a current $1.4 billion valuation.

A deal struck this week provides for fuboTV to stream select UEFA soccer matches.