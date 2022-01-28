Affirm Holdings stock bounces up after DA Davidson upgrades to Buy

Jan. 28, 2022 9:30 AM ETAffirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM)AMZNBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment

Futuristic display with a Buy Now Pay Later concept written on it.

Duncan_Andison/iStock via Getty Images

  • Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) rises 4.9% after D.A. Davidson analyst Christopher Brendler upgrades the Buy Now Pay Later financing provider to Buy from Neutral.
  • "After a brutal selloff, we see a much-improved risk/reward in shares of AFRM, especially given our bullish view into results," Brendler writes in a note to clients.
  • Data suggests that U.S. BNPL usage more than doubled during the holiday season, he points out. He sees a material upside to results due to the data, combined with Affirm's (AFRM) "own amazing retail traction" plus its Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) deal.
  • The rating clashed with the Quant rating of Sell and agrees with the average Wall Street rating of Buy; SA Authors' average rating is also Buy.
  • Take a look at Affirm's (AFRM) income statement to see its revenue growth.
