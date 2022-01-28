Tractor Supply surpasses 2,000 stores
Jan. 28, 2022 9:32 AM ETTractor Supply Company (TSCO)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Tractor Supply Co. (TSCO +0.9%) has surpassed 2,000 stores and plans to continue its ongoing expansion.
- The Co. is set to open 75-80 new stores in 2022, including relocating a store this month in Minot, N.D., home of the original Tractor Supply location.
- “By never losing sight of our purpose, we have grown far beyond what Mr. Schmidt could have ever imagined. While we are proud of our history and all that we have accomplished, we are even more excited about the future and the many ways we can continue to support our neighbors who share our passion for Life Out Here.” said Hal Lawton, President & CEO.